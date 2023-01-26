Annu Kapoor Admitted To Delhi Hospital After Complaining Of Chest Pain

Annu Kapoor was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Thursday after the actor complained of chest pain, as reported by ANI. According to Dr. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management) of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Kapoor is currently stable and is receiving treatment.

The actor is renowned for his exceptional work in movies like 'Hum', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Ghayal', 'Hum Kisise Kum Nahin', 'Aitraaz', '7 Khoon Maaf', 'Jolly LLB 2', and many others.

He also won a national award for his portrayal of Dr. Baldev Chaddha in the comedy-drama 'Vicky Donor'. His most recent appearance was in the web series 'Crash Course', which made its debut on the OTT last year.

On the work front, his next project will be Raaj Shaandilyaa's 'Dream Girl 2'. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, the film will release on June 29 later this year.