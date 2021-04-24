Annu Kapoor Appeals To 'rich And Famous' To Not Post Vacation Pictures Amidst The Pandemic

As the second wave of COVID-19 is hitting our country, various celebrities have come forward to help people infected with the virus. On the other hand, there have been a few celebrities who have been seen vacationing at exotic locations. While pointing out this particular aspect, actor Annu Kapoor took to his Twitter account to ask celebs to not share pictures from their vacations while the world is suffering from the pandemic. He also sais that they shouldn't make others jealous during tough times. Check out Annu Kapoor's latest tweet.

Annu Kapoor asks celebrities to not post vacation pictures

I humbly appeal to rich and famous from all walks of life and media not to post their pictures vacationing at exotic locations while the most of the world suffers with pandemic

à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¥€ à¤•à¥‹ à¤œà¤²à¤¾ à¤•à¥‡ à¤®à¤œà¤¼à¤²à¥‚à¤®à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤¬à¤¦à¥à¤¦à¥à¤† à¤•à¥à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤²à¥‡à¤¨à¤¾ ? — ANNU KAPOOR (@annukapoor_) April 23, 2021

As of now, the tweet has over 5K likes, the fans flooded it with replies. Some of the users appreciated the actor for speaking up and others appealed that he should share details related to medical supplies. Check out some replies.

Netizens reply to Annu Kapoor's tweet

Right on Annu. When the whole humanity is suffering flaunting one's privileges is certainly in bad taste. This is the time to act together. Jai Bharat. — Surinder Sharma (@frenchpunjabi) April 23, 2021

Annu ji, a genuine appeal. Ye log kahan sunnle balle hein!

Shameless lot.

ðŸ™ — B.N.Mishra (@BN34772728) April 23, 2021

Sir, also appeal to come forward for donations for medicals or paying for oxygens to those who cant afford.. à¤œà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¥à¥‹à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤…à¤¸à¤° à¤¹à¥‹à¤—à¤¾ ðŸ™ — Dinesh Jain ðŸ™ (@jaindd2002) April 23, 2021

A look at Annu Kapoor's movies

Annu Kapoor has been in the industry for more than three decades. He has been part of movies like Mr India, Aitraaz, 7 Khoon Maaf, Vicky Donor and Jolly LLB 2. The actor was last seen in the movie Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari that got a theatrical release in 2020. He will next be seen in the upcoming movie Chehre. The movie features Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. It also features Krystle D'Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in other pivotal roles. The movie will revolve around a business tycoon who ends up in a house where old people meet and play a game full of twists. The movie was scheduled to release on April 9 but was postponed due to the pandemic. Watch the trailer.

Recently, the actor also narrated the drama film Darbaan. The movie featured Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Rasika Dugal and Flora Saini and is directed by Bipin Nadkarni. It is an adaptation of the 1918 short story Khokababur Pratyabartan written by Nobel Prize winner Rabindra Nath Tagore. The film premiered on the OTT platform Zee5 in December 2020.

