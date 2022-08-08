Annu Kapoor Faces Flak Over 'kaun Hain Woh' Remark On Aamir Khan; Netizens Say 'so Rude'

Annu Kapoor has been receiving immense flak from netizens following his 'Kaun hai woh (Who is he)' remark about superstar Aamir Khan. Kapoor, who is busy promoting his OTT show Crash Course, was recently asked about Aamir's forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, to which he responded by saying he doesn't know anything about the project as well as about the actor in question since he doesn't watch movies.

His comments have shocked many people, wondering how doesn't he know who Aamir Khan is after so many years in the film industry. Reacting to the viral video, some netizens called his statement 'very rude'.

Annu Kapoor faces flak over 'kaun hain woh' remark on Aamir Khan

In the video shared by a paparazzi handle, a journalist can be heard asking Annu Kapoor, “Sir Aamir sir’s film Laal Singh Chaddha is going to release..” to which the actor responds by saying, "What is that? I don’t watch movies. I don’t know." At this point, Annu's manager intervenes and says "No comments".

However, Annu continues to talk about the same and adds, "No comments nahi. Mai movie he nahi dekhta, na apni na parayo ki. Mujhe pata bhi nahi woh kaun hai. Sach mai nahi pata. Toh main kya bata paunga ki kaun hain woh. I have no idea. (It’s not about ‘no comments’. I don’t watch films, be it mine or others. I honestly don’t even know who he is. How is it possible for me to tell who he is and comment about the film).”

Reacting to the clip, one user commented, "Poore industry se naraz hai Annu ji shayad (I think Annu ji is angry with the entire film industry)," while another wrote, "so rude".

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha comes as the Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The Advait Chandan directorial also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya among others in pivotal roles. Adapted by Atul Kulkarni, the film will hit theatres on August 11, 2022.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @ANNUKAPOOR/ PTI)