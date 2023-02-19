Annu Kapoor Returns To Work Briefly After Heart Attack; Here's Why

Something as serious as heart attack could not keep Annu Kapoor away from films. Yes, the ace actor who recently suffered a heart attack spoke at length about how he bounced back to work shortly after his treatment.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he spoke about the sense of responsibility and commitments. The Chehre actor said, "Yes, health is important. But, I am one of those who has struggled to get ahead in life. Therefore, work is also essential. I have a weekly column that I write for a newspaper; I know that is my responsibility."

He further added, "The same goes for my other commitments as well. If every person in this country has that sense of responsibility, then no other country will be better than ours."

For the unversed, Kapoor was hospitalised in New Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the wee hours on January 26 after he complained of having pain in his chest.

Annu Kapoor's upcoming projects

On the work front, Annu Kapoor was last seen in webseries named Crash Course and has quite a few projects in his kitty. He will next be seen in Dream Girl 2 which is a sequel to his 2019 film Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. Apart from this, the veteran will also feature in Nonstop Dhamaal and in a biopic of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

11 फरवरी 1968 की रात पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय का आकस्मिक निधन हो गया था. माँ भारती के सपूत

पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय को मैं श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित करता हूँ ।

उनके जीवन पर आधारित फ़िल्म "मैं दीनदयाल हूँ" के कुछ चित्र आपके साथ साझा कर रहा हूँ , pic.twitter.com/6TwxwYGu6T — ANNU KAPOOR (@annukapoor_) February 11, 2023

Annu Kapoor is a well-known name in the Hindi film industry. He has worked in over a 100 films in a span of 40 years. The actor has even received a number of accolades and awards including two national film awards. He debuted in Bollywood with 1979's Kala Patthar and later gained fame for portraying both intense and comic roles.