Annu Kapoor’s Prada Bag, Cash Stolen In Paris; Says 'be Careful When You Travel To France'

Veteran Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor took to his social media to document his rather unpleasant visit to Paris, France. In an unfortunate series of events, the Jolly LLB 2 actor's belongings including the luxury fashion designer bag and some cash were stolen by mischiefs on June 18, 2022.

Thankfully, the actor had his passport on him.

He narrated the entire ordeal to his followers in a bid to beware them of the consequences of roaming in a carefree fashion in the European country. Check out what he had to say.

Annu Kapoor's belonging stolen in France

Taking to his Instagram, the 66-year-old posted a video where he revealed that he was robbed in France. Speaking in Hindi, the actor lashed out at the robbers who stole his Prada bag and cash. He also revealed that the Railway authorities helped him as he lodged a complaint at the police station.

Annu Kapoor said in the video, ''My Prada bag that had my iPad, diary, credit card in it and franc cash and euros were stolen in Paris. Everything was stolen. Beware when you come to France. These people are thieves. I will now go to the Paris police station to lodge a complaint. The railway authorities here supported me and said that they would come with me. This a big tragedy. Thank god I still have my passport.''

In a follow-up video captioned 'Sharing with you experience of my trip to Dijon Ville and Paris in France', the actor is seen standing at the railway station and explaining the events that unfolded. He said, ''The people of France are fine. The country is proud of its paintings, the French revolution and more. But I've noticed that 50% of people are arrogant and snobs. My belongings were stolen on June 18 at Dijon Ville. I do not wish you to suffer the same fate I did and that is why I will keep you updated from time to time.''

''About what you need to take care of if you plan to come to France or Paris. First of all, the TGV which is supposed to be very big is a terrible and impractical train. The train only has the amenity to hold a small bag, it's unfit for other people travelling. After TGV, I feel our Indian Railway trains are 10 times better,'' Kapoor concluded.

Image: Instagram/@annukapoor