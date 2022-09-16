Another Film In 'Stree'-led Horror-comedy Universe? Samantha-Ayushmann To Join Hands

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been entertaining audiences for over 10 years now after showcasing her acting chops and starring in numerous blockbusters. After earning massive popularity through her films in the South film industry, the actor is now being tipped for a Bollywood debut.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy

As per recent reports, Samantha has picked a Bollywood project, as per a report by Peeping Moon. The actor is reportedly all set to star in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming horror comedy with Ayushmann Khurrana. Reports about Dinesh Vijan approaching Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the project had emerged previously, but now it seems the stars have signed on the dotted line.

The Family Man 2 star will be starring in the role of a princess whereas Ayushmann Khurrana will play the role of a vampire, the report said. The film is said to be an Amar Kaushik directional while Niren Bhatt will look after the script of the movie.

Talking about the storyline of Dinesh Vijan's upcoming horror comedy, a close source told the portal, "It’s a unique, intriguing horror story that has an ample dose of humor and suspense. The film is based on a folklore story from Rajasthan and expands on Dinesh Vijan’s proposed Horror-Comedy Cinematic Universe, which began with Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree and continues with the forthcoming movies, Bhediya and Munjha, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, respectively".

Meanwhile, Samantha will next be seen in Yashoda. "Very excited to present to you the first glimpse of our film Yashoda. #YashodaFirstGlimpse". As per a Pinkvilla report, the actor was abstaining from social media while preparing for her part in the adaptation of Russo Brothers' Citadel.