Anoushka Shankar On Performing At Grammys: 'Collaborative Song Feels Right For This Year'

This year, owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, several prominent events were pushed back. This year as everyone is waiting for the upcoming Grammy Awards that are scheduled to take place on March 14, fans are expecting a spectacular show of performances lined up for the evening. British-Indian sitar player Anoushka Shankar who will join a line-up of artists, including Gregory Porter and Kamasi Washington, to perform at the 63rd Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, opened up to Mid-Day about her jitters before the performance.

Anoushka Sharma to perform collectively at Grammy's

This year, Anoushka will be a part of a collective performance that will a tribute to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s classic track Mercy, Mercy Me. From performing a solo set at the 2006 edition of the awards to teaming up with diverse voices for the upcoming performance, the sitar player called it a refreshing change. Sharing her experience over the same, Anoushka said that every now and then she is asked to play a song that is completely new for her and she gets immense joy in doing that. But this year, she is asked to take part in a collaborative performance of an iconic song alongside some of the industry's stalwarts who are truly wonderful in their own sphere. Recalling her last performance at the Grammy’s, Anoushka revealed that had a fifteen-minute solo set, and played a piece from her nominated album. Though the music that she played last year seems more apt according to for playing it currently during the 2021 awards as she feels the song is representative of the way the artist makes music.

Meanwhile, Anoushka's upcoming track, Sister Susannah, is scheduled to release on March 22. It features her on the sitar, against spoken word poetry that speaks about an unidentified man’s ‘checklist’ of requirements for his true life partner. Anoushka Shankar announced her new song through an Instagram post and also mentioned that she will be playing at the Grammy Premiere Ceremony! Along with a video, Anoushka Shankar mentioned in the caption, "Happy International Women’s Day! Three things to tell you hence a quick video where I show off my newfound/shoddy editing skills