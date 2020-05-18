Actor lodges complaint after being 'shortlisted' as 'Tiger Zinda 3' villain by scamster

Numerous industries in the country have been at a standstill amid the COVID-19 lockdown, but it seems scamsters still manage to dupe even during a crisis. Fake casting calls have always been an issue for the film industry, and one such message was doing the rounds on social media for the third part of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise.

One actor named Aanshh Arora felt into such a trap. The youngster claimed that a person named Shruti contacted him on email, messages and calls and claimed she was working with Salman Khan Films and even had an email id 'shruti@salmankhanfilm.com.'

As per reports, Aanshh said that he was asked to meet director Prabhudeva at the office on March 3. Later, the woman claimed that the meeting was cancelled, but said he had liked the actor’s profile from the photos he sent and said he was being finalised for the role of an antagonist in the film. Apart from asking for his ‘shirtless’ profile photographs, as he fit into the role of a ‘wrestler’, he was also asked to not take up any projects since the shooting was about to begin in a month.

However, as Salman Khan clarified that no such casting announcements were made and asked all, not to be believe in the rumours, Aanshh realised he was duped and lodged a complaint with the Oshiwara Police station in Mumbai. He also shared screenshots and shared the news with his followers on Instagram.

Salman Khan, who is at his farmhouse in Panvel, had released the statement, “This is to clarify that neither I nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using SKF or my name in any unauthorized manner.”

TV actor Hiten Tejwani also stated that he had come across the same message.

