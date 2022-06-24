Anshula Kapoor Beats One Of Her 'biggest Insecurities' In New Post; Janhvi, Anand Hail Her

Anshula Kapoor often takes fans through her fitness journey via social media posts, and her amazing transformation is an inspiration for many. The star kid recently opened up about one of her 'biggest insecurities', and penned a beautiful message on body positivity. Posting a video where she was seen flaunting her arms, Arjun Kapoor's sister revealed that she's very insecure about them and even refrains from wearing sleeveless outfits even at home.

Anshula added that while she contemplated enough before putting the video on social media, she was not going to be conscious of her absolutely natural 'squishy arms & stretch marks'. Her video received immense support from the likes of her cousin Janhvi Kapoor, cousin Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's husband Anand Ahuja and more.

Anshula Kapoor opens up about her insecurity in latest post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anshula dropped a reel of her wearing a sleeveless tank top with pink leggings and flaunted her smile while embracing her arms. In the caption, she mentioned, "Contemplated posting this video 65799 times, because my arms are one of my biggest insecurities. Wearing sleeveless anything (even at home) still makes me nervous/ uncomfortable! My squishy arms & stretch marks are natural human things… They make me, ME! So maybe it’s time I wear whatever I want to wear, and just go with it? This is me having a moment.. Perfectly toned arms be damned - I’m not waiting for that! (sic)" Take a look.

Fans hailed Anshula for championing body positivity, dropping comments like, "Wearing sleeveless is huge thing for many of us, for me too. I know and I feel that happiness on your face. Congratulations on this biggest milestone," "U look beautiful and everytime I see your posts, I feel inspired. All the best!" among other things. Janhvi Kapoor also dropped red heart emoticons, while Anand Ahuja stated, "vulnerability is the ultimate courage. Thank you for sharing that! @anshulakapoor."