Anshula Kapoor Gets Discharged From The Hinduja Hospital In Mumbai!

On June 7, 2021, Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor was seen heading out of the Hinduja Hospital, as she was discharged after being admitted there on June 5, 2021. Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula had to be admitted to the hospital to get her blood pressure and sugar levels checked. She has finally been discharged after being admitted for two days. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor's sister was snapped by a celeb photographer as she got into her car.

Anshula Kapoor discharged

On June 7, 2021, Viral Bhayani posted a video of Anshula getting into her car after being discharged from the Hinduja Hospital. He captioned the post, "Boney Kapoor's daughter #anshulakapoor who was admitted at Hinduja Hospital was discharged today. We had snapped her dad and Jahnvi Kapoor yesterday who had come on to check on her," he added to the caption. Catch the Instagram post from Viral Bhayani's Instagram right here:

Anshula Kapoor's health

Anshula Kapoor was admitted to the hospital after having her blood pressure and sugar levels checked. It was reportedly, a routine check-up, which is why she was discharged soon. Apart from this, she was also visited by her half-sister Jahnvi Kapoor, and father Boney Kapoor, who came to check up on her.

A little about Anshula Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula was born to Boney Kapoor and his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor. The couple had called it quits in 1996, after being married for 13 years. Anshula's mother died in 2012 owing to multiple organ failure after battling cancer and hypertension. The 29-year-old Anshula likes staying away from the limelight. She owns a charitable organisation called Fankind, which allows a few fans to meet their favourite celebs after they donate to the organisation partnered with Fankind. A few of the experiences listed on the organisation's page included "Play a game of paintball with Varun Dhawan", "Meet Sara Ali Khan and watch her upcoming movie with her", " Have a virtual dinner date with Arjun Kapoor" and "Bake a cake with Alia Bhatt".

IMAGE: VIRAL BHAYANI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.