Anshula Kapoor Pays Tribute To Mom Mona: '9 Years Without You Is Already A Lifetime'

Actor Arjun Kapoor's sister and founder of Fankind, Anshula Kapoor, on Thursday, took to her social media handle and penned a note for her late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor on her ninth death anniversary. In the heartfelt note to her late mother, Anshula expressed that nine years without her mother feels like a lifetime to her. She also stated that to have one conversation with her mother in person, Anshula can give up anything. Meanwhile, she also shared a photo, which featured Mona Shourie Kapoor's photo frame hanged on a wall and a diya lit in front of it.

Anshula Kapoor remembers mother Mona:

Anshula's note read, "9 years ago today I held your hand for the last time. I have conversations with you in my heart almost everyday, but I would give up anything to have just 1 more conversation with you in person, where I can actually hear your voice. 9 years without you is already a lifetime. I miss your voice, your hugs, your laughter, your advice, your smile, your ability to take away my dark clouds, your smell, your love.. I miss how safe you made me feel, how brave you made me feel, how loved you made me feel. I miss you Ma". She also added a hashtag to her post, which read, "Always and Forever". READ | Anshula Kapoor thanks Janhvi, Khushi for bringing 'the warm and fuzzies' on her birthday

The tribute post of Anshula received an overwhelming response from her fans and friends from showbiz. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin sister Rhea Kapoor, uncle Sanjay Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi, were a few to name, who dropped red-heart emoticons to extend their love and support. Meanwhile, Rizwanaa S Merchantt, mother of Kishwer, wrote, "Anshula I miss her laughter when we watched films together..nobody enjoyed watching a film like she did", to which Anshula replied, "she truly did!".

Mona Shourie Kapoor's death

Mona married producer Boney Kapoor in 1983 and their marriage ended in 1996. Later, she brought up Arjun and Anshula. She succumbed to cancer on March 25, 2012, in Hyderabad. Arjun Kapoor, too, remembered his mother on her ninth death anniversary. "I hope ur ok wherever u are, I’m trying to be ok too, on most days I manage but I miss u... come back na", read an excerpt of his post.

