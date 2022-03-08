Anshula Kapoor Shares Body Transformation Story On Women's Day; 'I'm Flawed & Worthy'

Actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula sent out a poignant message for all the women out there on International Women’s Day on Instagram. Anshula who has been recently appreciated for her massive body transformation, wrote a note while penning her inspiration behind the sudden weight loss.

The star kid had shared a perfect picture of herself after her body transformation and wrote a long note about how it took her over two years to accept herself with flaws. Anshula Kapoor captioned the post as “Note to self” and said, “Talk a little nicer to yourself today.”

Anshula Kapoor shares her body transformation story

“For me today, being “healthy” means so much more than what I look like in the mirror. One of my first steps to becoming a healthier me was to acknowledge that mentally I wasn’t in the best place and that I had to address what was eating me from the inside before I could even begin working on anything else. This was the most uncomfortable part. And the most difficult part too. It took so much therapy. So many tears. So much uncertainty. Fear. Setbacks. Discomfort. Self-doubt. Then came the self realizations. Thus began the healing,” the note read.

She continued the post and wrote how it took her two years to work on her body and the 'work is still in process.' “It’s taken me almost as long to realize that my self-worth isn’t tied to the shape of my body and that constantly belittling or criticizing my imperfections & flaws isn’t doing me any good – regardless of whether that flaw is emotional or physical. I’m still learning to love the perfectly imperfect me that I’m discovering and leaning into because life is too short to live it thinking you’re unworthy or unlovable. I am flawed, and still worthy," she added.

The post by Anshula came to a couple of days after where she revealed her transformation. Sharing a mirror selfie where she is dressed in gym wear, she wrote, “Take your make-up off, Let your hair down. Take a breath. Look into the mirror at yourself. Don’t you like yourself? Cause I like you (sic)."

IMAGE: Instagram/@AnshulaKapoor

