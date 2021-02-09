Anshula Kapoor Shares Childhood Pic 'while Looking Like A 3 Layered Cake'

Arjun Kapoor's beloved sister, Anshula Kapoor recently took a stroll down memory lane and shared a major throwback picture of herself from when she looked like a "3 layered cake". On Tuesday, Anshula took to her Instagram handle to share a childhood picture of 'Junior Kapoor' and revealed that subtlety wasn't her thing, back then. In the 'aww-dorable' candid picture posted by her, a baby Anshula is seen flaunting her million-dollar smile at the camera in a cute frock dress.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Pens A Heartfelt Birthday Wish For His Dear Sister Anshula Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor's childhood photos on Instagram has yet another addition

Anshula Kapoor loves digging up her photo album and sharing cutesy throwback pictures of herself and her family with fans on social media and her Instagram handle is proof. After sharing a childhood picture of herself posing on a carousel, the 30-year-old has now shared yet another lovely childhood picture of herself from what appears to be one of her birthday parties. In the picture shared by her on Instagram, a baby Anshula is seen rocking a baby-pink frock dress with matching shoes as she posed for the camera flashing her beaming smile.

Also Read | Anshula Kapoor Thanks Janhvi, Khushi For Bringing 'the Warm And Fuzzies' On Her Birthday

In the throwback photograph, she is seen standing in front of a well-decorated stage with her name in 'huge letters' hung on it. Posting the picture on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Subtlety clearly wasn’t my thing." The dear daughter of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor jokingly added, "Why wear a name tag when you can have your name displayed on the wall in HUGE letters while looking like a 3 layered cake! #JuniorKapoor #TBT (sic)".

Check out Anshula Kapoor's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Anshula Kapoor Shares Encouraging 'Love Yourself' Note Leaving Fans In Awe

Soon after the picture surfaced online, Anshula Kapoor's celebrity pals and near and dear ones flocked to the comment section of her IG post to shower her with immense love. While one user commented writing, "This cuteness has turned in to a beautiful woman with a very beautiful soul.. and u know what, I love this soul... u r special di...", another wrote, "Awwwieeeee! One of your epic birthday parties! Mona aunty threw amazing ones". Furthermore, one user also went on to call Anshula a "carbon copy of her mother", i.e. late Mona Shourie Kapoor, in the comment section of the post.

Take a look:

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Anushula Kapoor Has Never-seen-before Goofy Side To Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.