Anshula Kapoor Shares Encouraging 'Love Yourself' Note Leaving Fans In Awe

Anshula Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and the younger sister of beloved actor Arjun Kapoor, took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 08, 2020, to share a note to self. Anshula shared an encouraging post on loving one’s self on their highs and lows. The post shared by her went on to garner heaps of praise from fans as they were touched reading it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anshula Kapoor shared an encouraging post on loving one’s self. The post read as, “Love yourself when you are tired. Love yourself when you are weak. Love yourself when you are confused and more”. By the looks of the post, seems like the actor is motivating her fans and followers to get through these unprecedented times. Anshula Kapoor also captioned the post as, “note to self”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Anshula shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice as they were touched with the wordings. The post received several likes and comments from fans. Some of the users revealed how much they loved the post, while some said that it is very motivating. One of the users wrote, “Amazing ...keep posting madam...gbu”. While the other one wrote, “Thank youâ¤ really needed this today”. Take a look at a few comments below.

This is not the first time Anshula has shared such a motivating post. Kapoor goes on to share several pictures, videos, reels, and more keeping netizens entertained. Earlier to this post, the actor shared a post that read, “The biggest lie we’re told is ‘be with someone who makes you happy’. Nah sis, happiness is something you create on your own. Be with someone who adds to it”. Take a look at the post below.

Recently, Boney seemed very proud of his daughter Anshula for handling the timing of her job and also for taking care of Arjun Kapoor. The producer wrote a heartfelt tweet for his daughter, sharing how pleased he was to see the bond between the siblings. In spite of the crucial time, Anshula has been a big supporter of Arjun. He continued to say that Arjun is currently following the quarantine rules and that Anshula has been handling the house and its social welfare work.

Very Proud of my daughter Anshula who in these difficult times has taken care of Arjun during his quarantine, managing the house and also her social welfare platform Fankind. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 14, 2020

