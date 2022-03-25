On Friday, March 25, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor paid a hearty tribute to her mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, on her death anniversary. While doing so, the youngster penned an emotional note as she shared an unseen childhood memory alongside her mom and brother. In the throwback photo, Arjun and Anshula can be seen enjoying a meal together. On the other hand, their mom looks after them as she reads what appears to be a magazine.

'I Miss You Ma': Anshula Kapoor

In her emotional letter, Anshula describes that it's difficult for her to carry out 'mundane' things today because she's extremely missing the warmth of her mother. She wrote, "Today is one of those days when I really don’t want to get out of bed. I miss this. I miss us. I miss the everyday mundane things we did together. I miss us being together. I miss sitting cross legged on your bed, eating dinner and watching TV".

Further detailing their special banter, Anshula listed out a few things that she loved doing with her mom. "I miss talking your ears off non stop for hours. I miss waiting for you to come home from work so that we could talk about our days and just be. I miss you telling bhai and me to stop arguing. I miss eating Natural’s ice cream with you. I miss you reminding me to wear sunscreen. I miss laughing at lame jokes with you. I miss dreaming dreams with you. I miss feeling your love surround me like a blanket - its how I felt whenever you smiled at me. I miss how safe and loved I felt with you next to me. I miss your voice, I miss your hugs, I miss your hand on my head, your fingers running through my hair," she added.

While concluding her note, she explained how their entire world was shattered after her untimely demise. "You were my person even before I could understand the true meaning of what that meant. 10 years ago today, our world as we knew it shattered and ceased to exist. 10 years ago today, I held your hand for the last time. I miss you Ma. Can you feel me missing you?" wrote Anshula.

Image: Instagram/@anshulakapoor