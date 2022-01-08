Encouraging acceptance of self and others, regardless of body shape and size, helps protect a person against negative self-image and this has been proved by Anshula Kapoor. As Anshula is battling the COVID-19 infection, she recently posted a poem by the famous Hollie Holden, which is all about body positivity. Arjun Kapoor has also showered love and appreciation on her sister's post.

Anshula spreads awareness about Body positivity

Anshula took to her Instagram handle and posted a poem by Hollie Holden, which read, "Today I asked my body what she needed, Which is a big deal Considering my journey of Not Really Asking That Much. I thought she might need more water. Or protein. Or greens. Or yoga. Or supplements. Or movement. But as I stood in the shower Reflecting on her stretch marks, Her roundness where I would like flatness, Her softness where I would like firmness, All those conditioned wishes That form a bundle of Never-Quite-Right-Ness, She whispered very gently: Could you just love me like this?".

Anshula Kapoor also penned a heartfelt note which speaks volumes about acceptance. The note read, "Dark circles. Stretch marks. Cellulite. Soft belly. Loose skin. Love handles. White hair. Wrinkles... I’m learning to love it all. This body has helped me survive 30 years, she’s helped me heal, she’s helped me breathe, she’s helped me show love and receive love. She’s helped me live through grief, pain, joy and everything in between. She’s been with me through emotional eating food binges and she’s also survived through every fad diet I’ve put her through."

The note further read, "She’s helped me survive through nights and nights of insomnia, and she’s also helped me experience happiness in so many little and big ways.. She’s fought her way back from every physical and mental setback. She’s literally a visual depiction of my life so far, and I am grateful for her in more ways than I can count." "She has expanded with and shrunk with me so that she could accommodate everything I was going through mentally and physically. The least I can do is appreciate her in all her glory, her good parts and bad", she noted.

Arjun Kapoor reacts on Anshula's post

Anshula wrote, "So even on the days I get frustrated with her limitations, I’m going to continue to love her. I am going to continue to listen to her and treat her the best I know. Loving her and accepting her is so very new to me.. I’ve gone through years of being ashamed of her & I’ve neglected her.. but I’m trying to be done with that and show her grace and kindness and respect. Because even though I am MORE than just my body, in so many ways she is what makes me, ME." Anshula's brother Arjun Kapoor commented with red hearts on the post. Apart from that, she was also appreciated by Riddhima Kapoor and many other people.

Image: Instagram/@anshulakapoor