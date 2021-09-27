Anshuman Jha Bags Best Actor-critics Award For His Film 'Midnight-Delhi' At IIFFB, 2021

After enticing the audience with his role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Anshuman Jha has been delivering back to back promising films, bagging him accolades. Two of his films, namely: Midnight Delhi And Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele bagged a spot each at the International Film Festival of Boston (IIFFB) this year. Now, Anshuman has bagged the Best Actor - Critics Award for his thrilling performance as the serial killer 'Blademan' in Midnight-Delhi.

The film, which centres on a notorious Delhi serial killer was hailed as India's answer to Tarantino by the Jury in Singapore, where it bagged the Best Editor award at their South Asian International film festival. Anshuman, who was lauded for essaying the 'Man from Venus', a gay man in his last release Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, will now be seen in an action avatar in Lakadbaggha, which goes on floors in December 2021.

Anshuman Jha bags Best Actor- critics award at IIFFB

Jha defines his role in the crime narrative as 'As dark&as fun as it can get'. The film, which is helmed and written by Rakesh Rawat and had been stalled by the censor board for over a year also, received a spot at the Chicago South Asian International Film Festival. Talking about Jha's impeccable performance in the Midnight-Delhi, Rakesh said," As an artist, he is very unique. He is dancing to a rare tune. I am so glad he agreed to be a part of my debut film & has given such nuance to this character".

The movie is based on a real-life incident of a heinous serial killer in Delhi who used to attack people with a blade in his mouth. Jha delved into deep preparation and research for his role, which showcased a man stealing surgical blades and assaulting women with them.

Apart from this, his film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, starring Zareen Khan was also selected to be played at the closing night of the awards in Boston. The Harish Vyas directorial is based on the story of two individuals, who embark on a road trip from Delhi to McLeodganj, Himachal Pradesh. The movie witnessed a digital release in May this year.

