'AntarAKt': Anupam Kher Shares Insights On Learning Platform, 'will Help People Evolve'

Veteran actor-author Anupam Kher who had launched an initiative titled AntarAkt in January with an aim to empower people, opened up about the same. AntarAkt will act as a platform for learning, growing, and helping experience that will help people to evolve into the best version of themselves. The platform aims to provide a wholesome experience by bringing together pioneers and experts from the field of personal transformation.

Anupam Kher shares thoughts on his initiative AntarAKt

As per the initiative's official website, AntarAkt is the dream initiative and product of Kher's philosophy - The best thing about you is you."It aims to bridge the gap between 'can't' and 'will' and hopes to make a difference in your life by helping you uncover the best version of yourself. AntarAkt aims to provide you the right tools and life skills to help you reach your true potential through a series of innovative signature programs based on scientific research and experience,' the website said. As per ANI, the Saransh actor shared some insights from the project and said, “All that we do in life can be meaningless at times, without us being well. Being well means not only being physically well but being mentally and emotionally sound. The past few months have laid great emphasis on mental and emotional health and have made us realize its significance in our functioning and overall sense of well-being."

As per a release, AntarAKt will focus on mental well-being like understanding oneself, dealing with emotions in oneself and others, dealing with negative emotions like stress, being mindful in one's thoughts and actions, and cultivating positive mental health practices like work-life balance, resilience, setting boundaries, nurturing successful relationships and growing in happiness. The main vision behind the initiative is to create the best version of oneself, during and beyond a time that throws up unique challenges in our lives.

Earlier, in January, the actor had shared a video and had explained the initiative in great depth. "Are you fine? Friends, in the year 2020, all of us have seen several ups and downs in our life. Probably more downs than ups. All of us found or lost something. All of us experienced the finer nuances, the complex nature of life, in one way or the other. In 2020, something within all of us has changed — If it's a 'perception' or a 'fact' that depends on how you see it. But, all of us would acknowledge one reality that 'Human relationships are more important than 'materialistic' things," he had said in the video then.

"In the past year, we realised the importance of 'relationships' — be it with friends or family or with complete strangers. Maybe, we shouldn't have waited for a pandemic to realise all this. But now, we won't do this. Now, will we 'Antar-Akt' — yes, I've coined this term which broadly means that it is okay to share your inner thoughts with others. Let's AntarAKt from time to time with people or friends whose existence in our lives we take for granted," Kher added.

IMAGE: ANI

