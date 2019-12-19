Anti-CAA Protests: 'Flower Children' Win Hearts Online, Mahesh Bhatt, Others Love It

‘Gandhigiri’ had become popular when Rajkumar Hirani made Lage Raho Munnabhai in 2006. Sanjay Dutt and the other characters were shown sending flowers and ‘get well soon’ messages as they protested. Thirteen years later, some participants of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were also seen doing so. They won hearts on social media for their gesture. Even celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt, Ajaz Khan and Richa Chadha gave their thumbs up for a peaceful reaction amid the possibility of a faceoff.

As protesters gathered at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday, some of them had an interesting way to greet the police force; they offered roses to the cops ready with lathis, bulltetproof vests and helmets. The pictures went viral on social media. Mahesh Bhatt termed them as ‘The flower children !!’

Here's his post

The flower children !! 🌺🌺🌺 https://t.co/sRsEiDv0IT — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) December 19, 2019

Earlier, Mahesh Bhatt himself had a peaceful way to protest against the CAA. He had read the Preamble of the Constitution at Dr BR Ambedkar’s memorial in Mumbai. The director had then written, "We the people of India , having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC.( At Ambedkar’s abode . After reading the Preamble of our Constitution.)"

We the people of India , having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC.( At Ambedkar’s abode . After reading the Preamble of our Constitution.) ⁦@ShashiTharoor⁩ ⁦@JhaSanjay⁩ ⁦@mathewmantony⁩ pic.twitter.com/OsFoagg3PI — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) December 15, 2019

Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan also praised the youngsters. He wrote, "If you hit us with lathis, we will give you flowers.“ "Tum Ham Par Lathicharj Karoge Hum Tumhe Phool Denge #IndiaAgainstCAA #lucknowprotest #bangaloreprotest #Delhiprotests," was what he wrote on Twitter. Richa Chadha also retweeted a post that shared the image.

