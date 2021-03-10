Anu Aggarwal Dismisses 'miss Know It All' Tag; Says Not In Touch With Anyone In Bollywood

Former model and Aashiqui fame Anu Aggarwal, on International Women's Day 2021, took to her social media handle and shared a video, in which she can be seen explaining her relationship with Bollywood post her tragic accident. Interestingly, the former actor was conducting a virtual "Question and Answer" session with the students of a leading college in Mumbai. Presumably, a student, while interacting, mentioned that she has been in the film industry for so many years. In her response, the former model said, "I need to correct you on this. I have not been in the industry for so many years; I am being very frank with you"

The Aashiqui actor further added, "I was only in the film industry from 1990 when I started shooting. From then to 1994... four years that's it. I am not in touch with anybody. I am not in touch with the industry ever since. So, to say that I have been in the industry for so long - is a wrong thing. I cannot fake it and say I know this and blah blah blah. The truth is I have not been in the industry at all". Instagramming the video, the actor wrote, "I have been out for the longest but am honoured people think I am an old hat and #missknowitall in #bollywood".

Anu Aggarwal makes a revelation:

After her tragic car accident in 1994, the doctors had said that she will not survive for more than three years. In her autobiography titled Anusual- Memoir of a Girl who Came Back from the Dead, she wrote about her fatal accident. "I nearly died that night. The doctors at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai still think it's a miracle I am alive. Alive to tell you about the love I discovered through a ruptured body, a brain bleed, and several incisions of needles and sutures made with a surgical thread tied tight", read an excerpt from her book.

A peek into Anu Aggarwal's Instagram

Although she has been away from the limelight of showbiz, she keeps her fans posted with her whereabouts via social media. She keeps sharing motivational videos and messages on her wall. And, the most recent entry to her feed was registered on the account of International Women's Day. Instagramming her self-portrait, she wrote, "Stand up for yourself".