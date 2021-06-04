Anubhav Sinha Calls Campaign Against Kartik Aryan 'unfair', Says 'respect His Quiet'

Taking the internet by surprise, Indian film director, producer, and writer Anubhav Sinha on Friday broke his silence and came out in support of Kartik Aryan. Calling the campaign against the 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor 'concerted' and ' very unfair', Sinha affirmed that he respects the actor for 'keeping quiet' on the entire episode.

Respect Kartik Aryan for keeping quiet: Anubhav Sinha

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sinha decided to unveil the 'untalked' things in Bollywood. "And by the way... when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don't talk about it," he wrote while highlighting that it was something that happens in the glamour world 'all the time'. He then added, "This campaign against Kartik Aryan seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. Respect his quiet."

And by the way... when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don't talk about it. It happens all the time. This campaign against Kartik Aryarn seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 3, 2021

His tweet comes just days after reports surfaced that Kartik was dropped from a film directed by Aanand L Rai. However, Aanand soon claimed that he never signed any film with Kartik. He wrote, “These are baseless rumours. We’ve met Kartik for a different film and we are still talking. We have taken another film altogether to Ayushmann and this is a complete mix-up.”

Earlier, Aryan was reportedly ousted from 'Dostana 2' due to 'unprofessional behaviour' and 'creative differences'. The fallout between Aryan and Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor was seen as the main reason for dropping the actor, however, with only one side available, the real reason could not be ascertained. The announcement had come after the actor had already shot a few scenes for the film in Amritsar in November 2019.

Aryan is presently looking forward to the release of Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

