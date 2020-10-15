Anubhav Sinha Calls BJP Rap Song 'blatant & Unabashed' Copy Of His 'Bambai Mein Ka Baa'

The poll campaign for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections 2020 is heating up with each passing day. The BJP in an attempt to promote their work in Bihar had recently released a Bhojpuri song titled Bihar Me Ka Ba. They had shared this song in response to those who raised questions about the developmental works done by the party in the State. Recently, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has claimed that this recent BJP’s rap song is a copy of his rap song, Bambai Mein Ka Baa.

Anubhav Sinha claims BJP copied his Bhojpuri rap song

Anubhav Sinha took to his official Twitter handle and released a statement in which he claimed that the recently released BJP rap song ahead of Bihar elections 2020 is a blatant and unabashed copy of his song Bambai Mein Ka Ba. He also shared that he holds copyrights for this song.

In his statement, Anubhav Sinha said, “BJP is a party that governs this country and this sets a terrible example about the way they respect the Intellectual Property rights of others. No one ever reached out to me for my permission. In an ideal world, this would cost money that they can easily afford. I am sure there was a reason why they didn’t. I am happy to believe this is an oversight of the senior members and I am happy to let it go. Also, it is beyond my means and powers to take this to court. Yes. I had to say this. I only expect the courtesy that the supporters do not troll me for saying this. Thank you,”.

In his tweet, he shared the link to his song Bambai Mein Ka Baa. Here is a look at Anubhav Sinha’s Twitter.

Anubhav Sinha’s Twitter

BJP's rap song

BJP’s song in question here talks about how they have transformed the State in various fields like education, health, and infrastructure. They have also mentioned massive developmental works that have taken place in Bihar. The video has various snips of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing rallies in the State during 2015 elections.

Manoj Bajpayee's Bhojpuri song

In September, Manoj Bajpayee had released a Bhojpuri rap song titled Bambai Mein Ka Baa along with Thappad director Anubhav Sinha. The song is written by Dr Sagar and conveys the problems of migrant workers in India. Manoj Bajpayee has featured and rapped in the video of the song.

