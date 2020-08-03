Anubhav Sinha Recalls Working With Rishi In 'Mulk'; Says Latter Was Unsure About Release

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha recently shared his experience working with late actor Rishi Kapoor in the movie Mulk. In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Anubhav Sinha expressed his sadness that he didn’t get a chance to work with him again. He shared how Rishi Kapoor was extremely unsure about the release of Mulk.

Anubhav Sinha talks about working with Rishi Kapoor

Anubhav Sinha shared that Rishi Kapoor agreed to be a part of Mulk just after a 15-minute narration. Anubhav recalled that Rishi asked him whether he would be narrating the whole story to him. He added that after Rishi was convinced to do the project about a Muslim man who was forced to defend his family from religious bigotry, he asked Anubhav who would be playing the role of protagonist in the movie.

Anubhav Sinha shared that Rishi Kapoor was surprised when he told him that he would be playing the lead role in Mulk. Furthermore, Anubhav mentioned that Rishi Kapoor was nervous during the Central Board of Film Certification screening of Mulk as he was convinced that the film would be banned. He also informed that Rishi Kapoor also asked him to keep ten days as back up in the shooting schedule.

"During the censor screening, Chintuji was on tenterhooks" - Anubhav Sinha

Anubhav Sinha said that during the censor screening, Rishi Kapoor was very nervous. He added that Kapoor called him every 30 seconds for an update. Sinha continued that after a 90-minute discussion when he stepped out with U/A certificate and informed Kapoor about it, the latter was in disbelief and asked whether Anubhav is serious about the movie finally having the permission to release on screen. Anubhav Sinha further said that after the movie released, Rishi Kapoor left for the US for cancer treatment. He added that on his return, Anubhav met him at Bachchan’s Diwali party and ran to hug him. He added that he had planned many more movies with him.

About Mulk

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Mulk hit the screens in August 2018. Along with Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles, Mulk also casts Prateik Babbar, Neena Gupta, Ashutosh Rana, and Rajat Kapoor. The plot of the film revolves around Murad Ali Mohammed and his daughter-in-law who fight to prove the innocence of their family after his son joins a terrorist group. The family has to face the consequences when they get dragged in and are accused of having ties with extremist groups.

