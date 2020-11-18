Anubhav Sinha shares why 'samosa' influences Indian scriptwriting, netizens share reasons

Anubhav Sinha believes ‘samosas’ play a major role in the scriptwriting of Indian films. The director was jokingly referring to how intervals, where the popular snack is served, forced writers to create a ‘mini interval’ for the climax. He asked why India could not follow the world in selling samosas before the film started.

Anubhav Sinha’s quirky take on intervals

Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter on Tuesday to quip that ‘just because of some samosas’ scriptwriting for Indian films was different than the rest of the world. The Thappad filmmaker shared that if the world could sell it before the film, referring to the audience entering the theatres with their snacks, why India could not follow suit.

Just because of some samosas Indian script writing becomes so different from the rest of the world. We have to create a mini climax for an interval. Worldwide they sell their samosas before the film. Why can't we do that??? — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) November 17, 2020

Netizens shared why they felt India did so. Some of them highlighted that India movies since decades were known for its long duration.

Unki 3 ghante wali film bhi to Nahi Hoti na. — Honey Bunny (@thatcrazymiss) November 17, 2020

Because of the long three hours duration — Neekee (@Neekee_C) November 17, 2020

Duration sir... movie ki duration. Usually. — Priyanshi (Naam hi kaafi Hai) 😉 (@y_priyanshi) November 17, 2020

Some had quirky reactions., like needing a ‘break’ over the content and that it was a major source of revenue for the theatres.

The big earning for Multiplexes comes from those Samosas.

Hence it is not Just 'some samosas' — kaveetajaain@yahoo.in (@KaveetaJaain) November 17, 2020

With the kind of movies we make, an interval is much needed for our brains😂 — Piyush Sharma (@9797piyush) November 17, 2020

Anubhav Sinha on the professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anubhav Sinha made one of his most critically acclaimed films this year with Thappad. The Taapsee Pannu starrer was one of the last films to release before the COVID-19 imposed break for theatres. The film received praises from celebrities and even earned over Rs 32 crore.

The director is now set to collaborate again with his Article 15 actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

