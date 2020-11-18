Last Updated:

Anubhav Sinha Shares Why 'samosa' Influences Indian Scriptwriting, Netizens Share Reasons

Director Anubhav Sinha shares why 'samosa' influenced Indian scriptwriting in a funny tweet. Netizens shared their quirky reasons on why it happened so.

Joel Kurian
Anubhav Sinha shares why 'samosa' influences Indian scriptwriting, netizens share reasons

Anubhav Sinha believes ‘samosas’ play a major role in the scriptwriting of Indian films. The director was jokingly referring to how intervals, where the popular snack is served, forced writers to create a ‘mini interval’ for the climax. He asked why India could not follow the world in selling samosas before the film started.

Anubhav Sinha’s quirky take on intervals 

Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter on Tuesday to quip that ‘just because of some samosas’ scriptwriting for Indian films was different than the rest of the world. The Thappad filmmaker shared that if the world could sell it before the film, referring to the audience entering the theatres with their snacks, why India could not follow suit.

Netizens shared why they felt India did so. Some of them highlighted that India movies since decades were known for its long duration.

Some had quirky reactions., like needing a ‘break’ over the content and that it was a major source of revenue for the theatres.

Anubhav Sinha on the professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anubhav Sinha made one of his most critically acclaimed films this year with Thappad. The Taapsee Pannu starrer was one of the last films to release before the COVID-19 imposed break for theatres. The film received praises from celebrities and even earned over Rs 32 crore. 

The director is now set to collaborate again with his Article 15 actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

