Anup Jalota Tests Negative For Coronavirus, Doctors Say He Is 'free To Go Home'

Anup Jalota, who is a renowned devotional singer, has been tested negative for the Coronavirus. The singer was kept in isolation as a preventive measure to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, which has been called as a pandemic by the WHO. It was on Friday that the devotional singer tested negative for the contagious disease, according to a report on a news portal.

Anup Jalota tests negative for the Coronavirus

The 66-year-old singer had mentioned that he was in isolation at a Mumbai hotel on Tuesday. This was done as a preventive measure as he had arrived from a concert in Europe. Speaking to a news portal, Anup Jalota said that the doctors have provided him with the necessary reports according to which he has no symptoms of the coronavirus.

Anup Jalota added in the statement that he had no negative intentions with the tests and urged his fans and followers to get themselves tested if there is a need. Anup Jalota then added that one must inform the doctors if they find any sort of difficulty and therefore prevent others from contracting this disease. Anup Jalota then said that he feels good that he underwent the test.

He also mentioned that he feels good that he went into observation and came out clean. He urged everyone to be cooperative with the medical authorities just like him. He also made all of these things clear in a video posted by him on social media as well.

