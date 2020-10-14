Anup Jalota Becomes A Rapper For His Next Film With Jasleen Matharu

Singer Anup Jalota has been singing devotional songs and 'bhajans' from the start of his career. However, the 'bhajan' singer has now ventured into acting and is trying out different genres of music too. Recently, singer Anup Jolata took to his Instagram and shared a picture with Jasleen Matharu. In the photo, the duo can be seen posing after wrapping the shoot from their film Vo Meri Student Hai. Check out the photos below -

Anup Jalota's rap avatar

Anup and Jasleen were posing in a blinged up rap avatar for Instagram. The duo could be seen posing with peace signs, whereas, Anup could be seen wearing golden accessories and shades. In the second photo, the Bhajan singer could be seen sitting on a throne-like chair, whilst being surrounded by background dancers. By the looks of it, the entire rap song for the film Vo Meri Student Hai was filmed against a green screen. In the caption, Anup Jalota wrote -Wrapped up the shoot of my upcoming film “Vo Meri Student Hai” with a rap song. Now get ready to dance with me!! Releasing soon."

On the other hand, the duo had stirred up rumours when Jasleen Matharu had posted a photo with Anup Jalota while the two were dressed as bride and groom. The duo was seen as a newlywed couple, and Jasleen not mentioning any details of the same fuelled rumours that the two had actually gotten married. Check out the photo below -

Anup Jalota had later spoken in an interview with Spotboye and cleared the rumours about his marriage with Jasleen Matharu. While speaking in the interview, the singer had revealed that it was from their upcoming film together and that the duo had not gotten married. The singer, later on, revealed that the duo was not going to be seen getting married in the film also and that the scene was actually him doing her kanyadan in the film. The singer-actor had revealed that in real life, he has promised to do her Kanyadan, thus he is doing the same in the film too.

