Anupam Kher Aids India's COVID-19 Fight With Ventilators, Oxygen; Details Project

A number of ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and other essential equipment are set to reach hospitals across the nation, thanks to an initiative by Anupam Kher. The veteran actor has tied up with Dr Ashutosh Tiwari and entrepreneur Baba Kalyani for ‘Project Heal India’ to address the COVID-19 requirements as the nation battled the deadly second wave of the virus. Kher also is launching a helpline to address the mental health issues and other related problems that citizens might be facing.

Anupam Kher opens up on Project Heal India against COVID-19

Opening up on the initiative, Anupam Kher told ANI, "Project Heal India was started by Dr Ashutoh Tiwari, he is my friend from New York and is a reputed Cancer doctor; he is the one who approached us. He has arranged and sent these ventilators, oxygen concentrators and other essential medical equipment. Bharat Forge’s Baba Kalyani has partnered with Anupam Kher Foundation for all this to reach the needy; we have identified the hospitals, where there is an immense need for equipment, but people don’t have the money."

The initiative seeks to transport the equipment to areas like Pune, Jammu, Hajipur in Bihar. The team sent its first consignment to Kanpur and a few more places on the day of its arrival on Monday. He also shared that the consignments were being transported via aircraft or by road to the different cities, and it was scheduled will reach in 1-2 days

We, at #AnupamKherFoundation are proud to introduce #ProjectHealIndia an initiative that is not just a mission, but a heartfelt effort to reach out to all the people battling the COVID-19 crisis.

Stay strong and let's heal together ! @anupampkher @bharatforgeltd @AshTewariMD pic.twitter.com/2ogRfRsAd8 — AnupamKherFoundation (@anupamcares) May 10, 2021

"Our foundation, along with these people, have been working and we pray that more people donate and work towards it. There is nothing much that can be done, because doctors and medical staff are doing their job and it is our duty as citizens to help other citizens, so we have started the initiative," he added.

On the current wave of the pandemic, Kher said, "We should follow all guidelines issued by the government. We should leave our homes only for an emergency and wear a mask all day."

He added, "We should help people and have compassion. A close friend of mine recently passed away. Though it is not necessary that one’s feelings should be awakened only upon death, there is a need to help. There could be many who could be suffering from mental issues, so we are soon launching a helpline, with plans to call people and asking if they are fine or need any mental help, after which our volunteers will help."

The A Wednesday star also credited the contribution of NRIs in this movement and termed it as significant. He said, "We had asked help from Indians in this mission, but even people from abroad have come forward and helped. We are calling the volunteers as 'Heal India champions', who will tell us about the various needs at the different hospitals. It is a people’s movement, as they will be in touch on the ground to know of the requirements at different places and ensure that it reaches the right place."

