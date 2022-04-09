Anupam Kher, Amitabh, Neena Gupta, Sarika Pose Together; Fans Say 'legends In One Frame'

Recently, actor Anupam Kher posted a picture on his Instagram handle as he's busy shooting for his upcoming film directed by Sooraj Barjataya. He posted a groupie, where the actor can be seen with his co-stars with whom he is currently shooting in Delhi.

In the picture, Anupam can be seen dressed in a corduroy jacket, white shirt, and tie in the photo. Amitabh was dressed in a hoodie over a shirt. The two of them sat in the front seat of the car. While Neena sat in the back row, between Boman and Sarika. Boman Irani wore casuals while Neena was dressed in ethnic attire.

The location was geotagged as Daryaganj in Old Delhi by Anupam. Taking to his Instagram, he wrote in the caption, "May your day be as enjoyable as snapping a beautiful photo of your favourite happy memories! Greetings! @amitabhbachchan @boman irani @neena gupta #Sarika @uunchaithemovie #Uunchai #Happiness."

Parineeti Chopra comments on the post, writes 'Missing you all'

Fans flooded the comments section with heart emojis as soon as the post went live. "The history of cinema in just one picture is astonishing," an Instagram user wrote. "Beautiful moment seeing you all great legends in one frame," another person commented. Reacting to the post, actor Parineeti Chopra also wrote, "Missing you all! Come back soooon,” with two heart emojis.

Amitabh took to his blog and wrote about Daryaganj where the team was shooting. He wrote, "Back from work and the streets of Daryaganj and the authentic locales that bear witness of the theme of the film .. and the drive to and fro through Lutyens Deli or rather New Delhi among the greenest streets seen in recent times .. neat clean environs, the bushes and plants, and flower beds all about on traffic islands .. the traffic paying attention to the signals and stopping respectfully behind zebra lines .. home of the high and mighty that run and rule over the country."

"Significant memories of the past and the houses we visited then .. the gardens in the finest upkeep and the streets and roads ably marked and painted .. such a joy to see the cleanliness and order .. seats of power all over the World reflect in such .. each power having their own creative instincts and inputs .. but all together they are in order .. they must, for they are the welcome brands for the foreign dignitary who shall carry an impression," he added.

‘Uunchai’: Film about friendship

Directed by Sooraj Barjataya ‘Uunchai’, is touted as a film about friendship. The film will also see Amitabh, Anupam, Boman, Neena, Sarika, Parineeti, and Danny Denzongpa together.. Meanwhile, Anupam is enjoying laurels from the fans and critics for his dramatic performance in the film ‘The Kashmir Files’, which was recently released. The story centers around the 1990s Kashmiri Hindu exodus from the Kashmir Valley.

Apart from ‘Uunchai’, Amitabh has a number of projects in the works, including ‘Runway 34’, in which he will star with Boman, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh. On April 29, the film will be released in theatres. He also has ‘Goodbye’ with Neena Gupta, Ayan Mukerji's ‘Brahmastra’, and an untitled movie with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the works.