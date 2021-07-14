Anupam Kher, Ananth Mahadevan 'happy To Be Actors Turned Authors' As They Exchange Books

With Anupam Kher turning into an author while performing in hundreds of movies in his career so far, he made an announcement about yet another actor who added to the list of actors turned authors. Kher congratulated the prolific artist, Ananth Mahadevan on launching his first book, One Upon a Primetime and thanked him for offering him a copy of the same.

Anupam Kher & Ananth Mahadevan exchange copies of their books

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a video clip of himself while standing next to the popular actor-writer-director, Ananth Mahadevan. In the video, both can be seen holding each others’ books in their hands and presenting them to the fans. Ananth Mahadevan can be seen holding the book named, Your Best Day Is Today written by Anupam Kher. On the other hand, the Saaransh actor can be seen presenting Ananth’s book, Once Upon A Primetime. They were later seen greeting each other and exchanging their copies of books.

In the caption, Anupam Kher stated how happy he was to meet his ‘friend, actor, director and now author, Ananth Mahadevan and receive a copy of his book Once Upon A Primetime. While presenting his own book to Ananth, he stated, “It was a pleasure to present my book Your Best Day Is Today to him too.” Revealing an interesting part about their conversation, Kher added, “ And as bonus, I also got to hear a gem of an idea for a film.” Ananth Mahadevan then signed off by stating that they were now a book lovers club.

Many fans congratulated Ananth Mahadevan for his book launch and took to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post to send in love and good wishes to him. Many of them stated how they both were their favourite actors while some others applauded the achievement by dropping clapping symbols in the comments section. Some of them also expressed their feelings on how they were amazed to see two of the best actors turning into writers. Rest all others showered his post with hearts and fire symbols to depict how it was a fiery piece of news for them. Take a look at some of the reactions to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post.





Ananth Mahadevan has been a part of numerous movies and television shows in his career so far. The actor has also appeared as a director, writer and screenplay artist to many of the Hindi as well as regional projects. The actor is best known for his popular works such as Mee Sindhutai Sapkal, Gour Hari Dastaan, Evening Shadows, etc. Ananth Mahadevan is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie, The Storyteller.

IMAGE: ANANTH MAHADEVAN/ANUPAM KHER INSTAGRAM

