Anupam Kher & Boman Irani Recreate Their Famous Moment From 'Khosla Ka Ghosla'; WATCH

Veteran actor Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, recently, recreated a funny scene from the hit film titled Khosla Ka Ghosla when they boarded a helicopter in Nepal. Over the previous weekend, Kher and Irani took to their respective verified Instagram handles and dropped a video where they can be seen imitating their characters- Khosla saab and Khurana saab from the film.

In the video clip, Anupam Kher can be seen seated beside the pilot when a hand reaches out to him from behind the camera. Boman Irani says, "Uncle ji," leaving Kher horrified. He responded, "Khurana saab." Irani then goes on to ask him, "Kaunsi picture dekh rahe ho helicopter mein? (Which film are you watching in the helicopter?)" Kher replies, "Khosla Ka Ghosla."

As for the caption, Kher wrote, "Khurana Saab is taking #KhoslaSaab to show him a new plot of land in Nepal. Khosla ji without consulting his family has agreed to see it. But he seems little petrified! Because #Khurana is smiling in the same way as he did when…" While Irani captioned the video, "Khosla Saab and Khurana Saab in the same helicopter. Not by chance my friends! Actually showing him a new plot! Not in #NewFriendColony but this time in Nepal!! Hahaha."

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many of their fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. A fan commented, "That’s a classic!" while another one added, "This one is really epic!!" Several other fans dropped laughing face emoticons.

Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, Khosla Ka Ghosla revolved around a middle-class family who attempt to reclaim their land which has been seized by a builder. The film was released in 2006 and it had bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. The commercial hit film was also remade in several other languages.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Kher and Irani are currently in Nepal to shoot for their upcoming film titled Oonchai. The film is helmed by Sooraj Barjatya and it marks Kher's fourth film with the filmmaker. Oonchai also features Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, and Neena Gupta.

