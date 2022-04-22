Veteran actor Anupam Kher shares an adorable bond with his mother Dulari Kher. The actor often shares videos from his home featuring a fun banter between him and his mother. He recently posted a video clip on social media in which he was seen having a fun conversation with his mother and garnered massive reactions from the fans who were left cracked up after watching the video.

Anupam Kher and his mother's conversation about sarees

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he can be seen sitting with his mother and his sister-in-law while having an interesting conversation. As the video begins, it can be seen that they are discussing sarees that his sister-in-law's friends sent to her. As Anupam Kher further asks her mother whether she likes wearing sarees, she replies that she is not fond of them anymore. Later on, as the actor asks what she loves doing now, she says that she loves worshipping God and is not interested in sarees anymore. Anupam Kher then tries to tease her and as he snatches the saree from his hands and asks her to give that up, his mother gets annoyed and takes it back. This leaves everyone around her in splits while the actor smiles in front of the camera.

In the caption , he explained the situation by stating, "They way she snatched the saree; माँ और मेरी भाभी रीमा को मेरे दोस्तों ने साड़ियाँ भेजी।माँ को केवल थैंक्यू बोलकर बात ख़त्म कर देनी चाहिए थी।पर ऐसा नहीं हो सकता।दुलारी बहुत से Topics पर चली गयी। जैसा कि वो आमतौर पर करती है। पर इस विडीओ का end का part कमाल का है। आपके हंसते हंसते लोट पोट होने की सम्भावना है।एंजोय! 😂😍😂🤣 #DulariRocks #Sarees #Gift #Hilarious" (sic)

While many fans complimented Anupam Kher's mother for being too sweet, the others dropped laughing emojis in the comment section to depict how much they loved his video. A fan wrote 'Dulari Dadiji is so cute. I wish I could give her a biig hug' while another one stated 'She’s a gem of a human being sir so pure and adorable the end was actually hilarious and so relatable with all mothers.' Take a look -

Image: Instagram/@anupampkher