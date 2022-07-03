Popular actor Anupam Kher was most recently seen in the hit film The Kashmir Files, which focused on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 exodus. The film created waves in the country with the cast and director Vivek Agnihotri being hailed for their work. Apart from Kher, another important member of the cast was Darshan Kumaar, who played the role of the veteran actor's grandson. The two actors are all set to share screen space again in Kaagaz 2. The duo enjoyed an intense workout together as they prepared for their roles in the film.

Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar workout together

After their roles in The Kashmir Files, the duo is all set for their next project together, Kaagaz 2. Anupam Kher took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of the duo at the gym, posing after what seemed like an intense workout session. The monochrome picture saw them posing in black tank T-shirts as they gave the camera an intense look. The A Wednesday star shared a quote about 'inner strength and self-confidence' as he shared the picture with his 'gym partner'. He wrote, “Calm mind brings inner strength and self-confidence!” With my friend, co-actor and gym partner".

Have a look at the post here:

Darshan Kumaar recently announced his involvement in the project as he was excited to be reuniting with his Kashmir Files co-star. He shared a picture of himself holding the film's clapperboard as he wrote, "A New Journey begins with golden dreams". He was over the moon to be working with a 'fantabulous team' and asked fans for their support as he embarked on a new journey.

Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar in Kaagaz 2

Anupam Kher recently announced his 526th film, Kaagaz 2 and will be seen joining hands with his dear friend and actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik. The movie will also star Pankaj Tripathi and will focus on a common man, who was mistakenly declared dead by the government. The film will be the remake of the Malayalam movie Nirnnayakam, which was released in 2013 and will be the sequel to the 2021 film Kaagaz.

दोस्तों! आज मैं अपनी 526वीं फ़िल्म #Kaagaz2 शुरू करने जा रहा हूँ।हमेशा की तरह अपना प्यार और आशीर्वाद बनाए रखिये।इनकी ज़रूरत मुझे ज़िंदगी भर रहेंगी।

एक संदेश छोटे शहरों से आए लोगों के लिए-

मेहनत, लगन और ईमानदारी से काम करते रहिए! दुनिया की कोई ताक़त आपको नहीं रोक सकती! जय हो!🕉 pic.twitter.com/u8s4O3GKRc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 27, 2022

Image: Instagram/@darshankumaar