Last Updated:

SEE PIC | Anupam Kher And His 'The Kashmir Files’ Co-star Darshan Kumaar Reunite For Workout Session

'The Kashmir Files’ co-stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar are all set to work together again in 'Kaagaz 2' and enjoyed an intense workout session together

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
anupam kher

Image: Instagram/@darshankumaar


Popular actor Anupam Kher was most recently seen in the hit film The Kashmir Files, which focused on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 exodus. The film created waves in the country with the cast and director Vivek Agnihotri being hailed for their work. Apart from Kher, another important member of the cast was Darshan Kumaar, who played the role of the veteran actor's grandson. The two actors are all set to share screen space again in Kaagaz 2. The duo enjoyed an intense workout together as they prepared for their roles in the film.

Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar workout together

After their roles in The Kashmir Files, the duo is all set for their next project together, Kaagaz 2. Anupam Kher took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of the duo at the gym, posing after what seemed like an intense workout session. The monochrome picture saw them posing in black tank T-shirts as they gave the camera an intense look. The A Wednesday star shared a quote about 'inner strength and self-confidence' as he shared the picture with his 'gym partner'. He wrote, “Calm mind brings inner strength and self-confidence!” With my friend, co-actor and gym partner".

Have a look at the post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Darshan Kumaar recently announced his involvement in the project as he was excited to be reuniting with his Kashmir Files co-star. He shared a picture of himself holding the film's clapperboard as he wrote, "A New Journey begins with golden dreams". He was over the moon to be working with a 'fantabulous team' and asked fans for their support as he embarked on a new journey.

READ | Father's Day: 'Saransh' to 'DDLJ,' Anupam Kher looks back at iconic dad roles he played

 Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar in Kaagaz 2

Anupam Kher recently announced his 526th film, Kaagaz 2 and will be seen joining hands with his dear friend and actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik. The movie will also star Pankaj Tripathi and will focus on a common man, who was mistakenly declared dead by the government. The film will be the remake of the Malayalam movie Nirnnayakam, which was released in 2013 and will be the sequel to the 2021 film Kaagaz.

READ | 'The Signature': As team completes filming, first look from Anupam Kher starrer out

Image: Instagram/@darshankumaar

READ | Anupam Kher announces 526th film Kaagaz 2, to reunite with longtime friend Satish Kaushik
READ | Anupam Kher remembers his old friends Rishi Kapoor, Yash Chopra; shares UNSEEN pic
READ | Anupam Kher gives 'champi' to Satish Kaushik amid shoot; latter quips 'what a massager'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT