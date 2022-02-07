The whole country is mourning the loss of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday, February 6, at the Breach Candy Hospital after battling with COVID-19 and pneumonia. The 92-year-old 'Queen of Melody' has left behind an unparalleled legacy, with her trailblazing work immortalizing her in the hearts of millions. Among many Bollywood celebrities, actor Anupam Kher paid tribute to 'Lata Didi' by sharing her 'last message' where she is singing the verse of Bhagavad Gita.

The actor has now posted another video, where he can be seen sitting alongside his mother Dulari as they fondly remember Lata Mangeshkar. Upon the actor touching the topic of her demise, Dulari Kher responded by heaping praises on the singer, quipping 'how nice' she was and that she enjoyed a massive fanbase that gathered in huge numbers to pay their last respects.

Anupam Kher and mother Dulari remember legend Lata Mangeshkar

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, February 7, the actor uploaded the 2-minute long clip as the duo spoke about Lata Mangeshkar's legacy, and how there will be no other like her. She also remembered how she used to listen to many of her songs in the past and further hailed Lata Mangeshkar as well as Asha Bhosle for their singing talents. Dropping the clip, Anupam Kher penned a caption in Hindi stating how Dulari Kher believes that there was no one, and there will be no one like Lata Mangeshkar. Take a look.

Paying tribute to the departed soul via Instagram yesterday, Anupam Kher shared a monochrome picture of the playback singer and attached an audio clip to it which features Lata Ji giving voice to a verse of Bhagavad Gita. He wrote," "Lata Ji's last message while singing the verse of Bhagavad Gita; In the second meeting of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Committee on Zoom on the afternoon of 22/12/2021, when it was Lata Ji's turn to speak, it was my heart, being a fan, to record her voice! Hey! What did the great singer of the world say that day!".

Fondly called the 'Nightingale Of India', Lata Mangeshkar passed away 28 days after hospitalisation due to multiple organ failure while undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUPAMKHER/ ANI)