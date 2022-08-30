Anupam Kher & Nawazuddin Siddiqui Mourn Demise Of 'brilliant' Acting Coach Hemendra Bhatia

Anupam Kher and Nawazuddin Siddiqui mourned the demise of well-known theatre director, actor and acting coach Hemendra Bhatia, who passed away recently. Bhatia was an FTII alumnus, who had featured in films like I Did Not Kill Gandhi, Satta as well as the TV series Bharat Ek Khoj. He was also the dean of Anupam Kher's acting school named Actor Prepares.

Remembering Hemendra Bhatia in a heartfelt post, Nawazuddin called his death an "irreparable loss to the theatre world." Meanwhile, Anupam penned a long note reflecting on his journey with Bhatia and added that he'll miss him immensely.

Anupam Kher, Nawazuddin Siddiqui mourn demise of acting coach Hemendra Bhatia

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, August 30, The Kashmir Files actor recalled how he first met Bhatia at Bhartendu Natya Academy in Lucknow, which marked the beginning of their more than 40-year-long friendship.

Kher added, "Later when I established @actorprepares. I asked him to help me design the school. He became the first and the only dean of our acting school. We did plays together. And remained friends. He was my confidant! He was brilliant, little shy, very giving, warm, passionate, short-tempered, large-hearted, amazing at his craft, a wonderful storyteller, emotional, an eternal optimist and many more things."

Concluding his tribute, the actor wrote, "He went to a better world. But too soon. I will miss you #BHATIASAAB and our conversations over a cup of coffee. Om Shanti!" Take a look.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a throwback picture of Bhatia and mentioned, "My teacher Shri Hemendra Bhatia who taught me the techniques of acting and also gave me my early opportunities under his direction passed away today morning. It’s an irreparable loss to the theatre world. May his soul rest in peace."

(IMAGE: PTI/ INSTAGRAM/ @ANUPAMKHER/ @NAWAZUDDINSIDDIQUI)