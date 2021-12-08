Anupam Kher & Others Pay Tribute To CDS Bipin Rawat: 'With Him, Jai Hind Comes From Heart'

In an unfortunate accident, an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. A total of 14 people were on board the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, of which CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 others have died in the IAF's chopper crash at Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Taking to Twitter, the IAF has confirmed the tragedy.

With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Several moments after the Indian Air Force (IAF) issued a statement in the helicopter crash in Coonoor district of Tamil Nadu, celebrities extended heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other passengers on board. Actors like Anupam Kher, Yami Gautam, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor paid tribute to India's first-ever CDS.

Anupam Kher posted a series of pictures where he can be seen standing next to Gen Bipin Rawat. In the caption, the actor wrote in Hindi, "Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of CDS #GenBipinRawat, his wife and 11 more military officers. Had the good fortune of meeting #जनरलरावत many times. He had amazing audacity and unfathomable love for the country. Shaking hands with him, “Jai Hind” would come out naturally from the heart and tongue! #जयहिन्द."

Anil Kapoor also posted a picture featuring himself and late CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. He tweeted, "A shocking & devastating loss. Sending our heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families. I am honoured to have met Gen Bipin Rawat. Om Sadgati."

Om Sadgati 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7tWiIgRzl2 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 8, 2021

Taking to his verified Twitter handle, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Grieved to know about the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and his troops of the Indian Armed Forces. My deepest condolences to all their families."

Grieved to know about the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and his troops of the Indian Armed Forces. My deepest condolences to all their families. 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 8, 2021

URI actor Yami Gautam also posted a picture where she, Vicky Kaushal and others can be seen standing next to Gen Rawat. She captioned it, "This is a memory from Army day- January 15th, 2019... an unforgettable day for us... As an Indian, still trying to process this heartbreaking news. As a Nation, we mourn together."

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 others died in a chopper crash on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Of the 14 people aboard, only Group Captain Varun Singh SC survived. He is in critical condition.

