Anupam Kher Announces His 519th Film 'Shiv Shastri Balboa'; Calls It A 'fascinating Tale'

On July 22, 2021, veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his official Instagram handle and announced his upcoming flick titled Shiv Shastri Balboa. The actor unveiled the first look of the film by sharing three posters. The posters featured himself and his co-actor, Neena Gupta. Sharing the posters, the actor also informed his fans that the film will be his 519th film. The posters were also shared by Gupta on her Instagram handle.

Anupam Kher's Shiv Shastri Balboa's first look unveiled

In the poster, Anupam Kher can be seen sitting on a table and flashing a serious expression. He sported white innerwear which he paired with denim jeans. Kher accessorised his look with a rudraksha necklace and a blue analogue watch. The second picture featured Neena Gupta where she can be seen sitting beside him with a faded smile. She is dressed in a purple coloured outfit and her hair is neatly made. The veteran actor went for subtle makeup and folded her hands while posing for the camera. The posters did not reveal much except for the director's name.

As for the caption, Kher wrote, "Presenting the first look of my new film #ShivShastriBalboa. A fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America!! Delighted to be working with the gorgeous and brilliant @neena_gupta and a very interesting and talented international cast and crew!! More details and surprises to follow!! Jai Ho!! '#RockyBalboa' '#519thFilm' '#AnIndianInAmerica' '#Humour' '#Drama' '#Family'".

As soon as the film was announced, many of his fans and followers expressed their excitement in the comments section. Several celebrities also took the opportunity to drop positive messages. A fan commented, "U look awesome Sir", while another one wrote, "Wooh..Cant wait" with a pair of red heart emoticons. An Insta user added, "Congratulations Sir. Best Wishes" with a praising hands emoticon.

Helmed by Venugopalan, the film is said to have elements of humour and drama. The plot of Anupam Kher's 519th film centres around the premise of an Indian's survival in America. Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta will be back on the screen together after many years.

IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.