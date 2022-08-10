Anupam Kher Announces His 529th Film With ' Favourite Director' Neeraj Pandey; See Post

Anupam Kher is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. Over the years, he has proven his versatility in each of his films. From Saransh to The Kashmir Files, the actor has worked in diverse roles and still continues to impress fans with his impeccable acting skills.

After appearing in over 500 plus films, Anupam Kher is all set to work on his 529th project. Recently, the actor headed to his Instagram handle and announced his 529th film with 'favourite' director Neeraj Pandey.

Anupam Kher announces his 529th film

On August 10, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared a post announcing his next project with filmmaker Neeraj Chopra. Anupam shared a photo with the filmmaker where the actor-director duo are seen sitting on the chair. The two are all smiles as they pose with each other. Sharing the picture, Anupam revealed in the caption that he will be sharing the details about the project very soon.

He wrote, "And my project 529th is with one of my favourite directors and a very dear friend @neerajpofficial! Will share the details of the project soon. पर अभी सिर्फ़ इतना कहूँगा कि “मज़ा आएगा”!! (But for now I'll just say It's going to be fun) "

Here, take a look at the post:

Anupam Kher gets nostalgic as Hum Aapke Hain Koun clocks 28 years

Earlier on August 6, actor Anupam Kher took a trip down memory lane and shared a still from his hit film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The picture featured him along with the cast including Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, and Bindu among others. He also added the song Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai to the background. Sharing the picture, Kher penned a heartfelt caption. He wrote, "Ek bhartiya film jo hamare dilon par pichle 28 saalo se raaj kar rahi hai, (An Indian film which has been ruling our hearts for the last 28 years.) #28yearsOfHumAapkeHainKoun @rajshrifilms. (sic)"

Take a look:

Image: Instagram@anupampkher