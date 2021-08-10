Anupam Kher Announces USA Tour 'Zindagi Ka Safar', Fans Look Forward

Veteran Bollywood actor, Anupam Kher has been filming for his upcoming movie, Shiv Shastri Balboa in the US. He recently shared a piece of announcement through social media about his upcoming tour. He also revealed how his tour will be interesting as he will not only interact but, will also make his fans act because ‘anybody can act.’

Anupam Kher’s upcoming USA Tour

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a video clip of himself in which he announced his upcoming limited USA tour. He then stated that after he completes filming his current movie, Shiv Shastri Balboa, he has decided to tour certain cities in the US to meet his fans and talk about his ‘Zindagi ka Safar.’ The actor then stated that he will be sharing some fun and interesting behind the scene glimpses of his movies and will also talk about how he received a chance to be a part of his iconic movie, Saaransh. Anupam Kher also teased how he will be sharing stories about how Dilip Kumar slapped him in a movie and how he managed to learn English. Stating further, he also said that since everyone was affected in the last two years due to the pandemic, they will inspire each other during the tour. While signing off, he promised his fans that they will have fun with him and asked everyone to see the caption for the details about the tour.

In the caption, he wrote, “Zindagi Ka Safar Happy to announce that I will be having a tour of limited cities in USA with a very personalised show called #ZindagiKaSafar. I will be sharing stories of my iconic films, say some famous dialogues, sing, make audiences sing and act and much more. The cities confirmed so far are #Dallas #Atlanta #Sanjose #NewJersey and #Washington. For more details please contact my my dynamic National Promoter @sharmilahudda from Atlanta at 678-687-6835. Let’s cheer up and have a great experience together! Jai Ho!! #जिंदगीकासफर #LifeIsBeautiful #ShowTime @thejugalhansraj”

Numerous fans were delighted on hearing the announcement and took to Anupam Kher’s Instagram to express their happiness. As the actor was performing in limited cities, many of them also urged him to perform in their cities while many others poured in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments to depict their thrill. Have a look at some of the reactions to Anupam Kher’s Instagram.

IMAGE: PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.