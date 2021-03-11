Anupam Kher Asks Fans If They Like His Pic, Fan Says Vaccination Ki Khushi Jhalk Rahi Hai

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher often connects with his fans through social media. He either tweets and shares his daily events on Twitter or often shares some pictures on Instagram. Recently, Anupam Kher took Instagram to share a dapper picture of himself, dressed in semi-casual outfits. As the actor wrote that he loved the pictures, he asked his fans if they loved it too. Check out Anupam Kher's photos below.

Anupam Kher shares pic on Instagram; asks fans if they like it

Anupam Kher shared his picture dressed in a sleek white shirt and a pair of blue jeans. He completed his look with a pair of white shoes and a brown belt. The actor preferred to tuck in his shirt, as he posed for pictures against a white background. Anupam Kher shared three pictures on Instagram and wrote, "I like these pics!! Hope you like them too! :)"(sic).

As asked by Anupam Kher, his followers on social media made sure to reply to the actor. An Instagram user wrote that she loved his picture a lot. Another user praised his entire outfit and wrote, "Good match, white shoes, white shirt'(sic). One of Anupam Kher's fans also liked his charisma in all three pictures. Recently, Anupam Kher took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and shared it with his followers on Instagram. One of Anupam Kher's fans humorously teased him that the glow caused by the vaccine was visible on his face.

Professionally, Anupam Kher released his second novel Lessons Life Taught me: Unknowingly: An Autobiography. During the book launch, the actor mentioned that he penned the book during the lockdown and also shared his thoughts during a tough time, in his book. He was last seen in a Netflix film One Day: Justice Delivered, in which he played the role of a Retired Judge. Next, the actor will be seen in a Hindi language film The Kashmir Flies. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film stars Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. The film tells the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and is expected to release on August 15, 2021.

