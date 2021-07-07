Anupam Kher Attends 16-year-old's Book Release; 'so Much To Learn From Younger Generation'

Anupam Kher is one of the finest Bollywood actors who wrote his first book, The Best Thing About You is You! in 2011 that instantly became a best-seller. The actor and author recently appeared at a book release event and posted glimpses of the same on his social media. He depicted how a 16-year-old girl named Anushka Dhar wrote a book on the Kashmiri community focussing on the Kashmiri Pandits. Praising the little author, Anupam Kher then added how there was so much to learn from the younger generation.

Anupam Kher attends the book launch of a teenage girl

Taking to Instagram handle Anupam Kher recently added a series of photos and videos as he attended the book release event of a 16-year-old girl who wrote the book named Take Me Home. In the first one, he added a video clip of himself in which he was seen sitting next to the little author, Anushka Dhar while she was seen writing an autograph for him on the first page of her book. In the video, the actor stated how it was the first autograph of the event. In the next one, he was seen posing for the camera with Anushka Dhar while in the next few ones, they both posed with the book in their hands.

In the caption, speaking about the hope for humanity, he stated, “When a 14-year-old decides to write a book about the Kashmiri Pandit Exodus and actually finishes it by age 16, there is hope for the humanity and particularly for the Kashmiri Community.” Anupam Kher further stated how it was his privilege and honour to be at the release of AnushkaDhar’s heartbreaking but poignant book, Take Me Home. While blessing her, the actor even urged everyone to buy their copies and read them. He also exclaimed, “There is so much to learn from our younger generation.”

Many fans took to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post and added hearts and fire symbols to appreciate the efforts of the author of Take Me Home while many others complimented the actor for supporting and encouraging her. One of the fans also stated how the next generation was quite ‘liberal’ and cheered for the little girl. Author Anushka Dhar also reacted to Anupam Kher’s post and thanked him for all the love, guidance and support. She also stated how this wouldn’t have been possible without him. Have a look at some of the reactions to Anupam Kher’s latest Instagram post.

IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER'S INSTAGRAM