Anupam Kher Attends Ganga Aarti During His Trip To Varanasi; See Pics

After enjoying his niece's Kashmiri wedding in Delhi, Bollywood star Anupam Kher flew to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh to attend Kashi Film Mahotsav 2021. The actor was a guest at the film festival organised by UP Tourism. While he was in Varanasi, the actor made sure to make a day of it and attended the legendary Ganga Aarti on Monday evening. He also shared a few glimpses of him attending the Aarti.

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle to share a series of photos and boomerangs from the Ganga Aarti. The actor wore a traditional ensemble, which included a white kurta-pyjama and a blue jacket. In a boomerang, the actor was seen joining hands towards the Ganges. In his caption, he wrote, "Har Har Mahadev!" The actor's fans showered him with love in the comment section and also lauded him for his groundedness. Some fans from Varanasi welcomed the Uunchai star.

Anupam Kher was one of the guests on the first day of Kashi Film Mahotsav 2021. He joined the film festival on December 27, 2021, and has been enjoying the street food of the historic city ever since. He recently shared a few stories of a street vendor making Jalebis from Varanasi.

Anupam Kher shares glimpses of his niece's wedding

The veteran star's niece and brother Raju Kher's daughter Vrinda recently tied the knot with her beau Nipun Gandhi in Delhi. Anupam Kher, along with his son Sikander Kher, joined the wedding ceremony and had a great time with his family. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor recently shared a series of photos and videos from the wedding. In his caption, The Kashmir Files star wrote, "Vrinda's marriage was completed yesterday. It is not known when she grew so big, studied and now you are married. It is generally said that girls become aliens after marriage. But we believe that we have only shifted her house. Delhi to Mumbai. Skilled, her husband's house. Now she has two houses. Two families. Now there are many more people sharing his sorrows and happiness. May both of them be happy. Love and blessings." The photos also had some glimpses of his mother, Dulari, brother Raju, and Sikander. However, Kirron Kher was missing in the pictures.

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher