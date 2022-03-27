Anupam Kher Attends His Makeup-man's Daughter's Wedding, Pens A Heartfelt Note; See Pic

Actor Anupam Kher has already vowed his fans with his outstanding performance in the recently released film The Kashmir Files. Depicting the agony of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 exodus, the features an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty in the lead roles. In terms of Box-office performance, the film has already crossed the Rs 200-crore club becoming one of the highest-grossing films in the COVID era.

Anupam Kher attends his makeup man's daughter's wedding

Actor Anupam Kher has been garnering much appreciation for his role in the latest release The Kashmir Files. Recently, the actor attended his makeup man's daughter's wedding. Sharing the pictures on his official Instagram handle, Kher wrote, "Today my make-up artist of 27Years #MangeshDesai’s daughter #Maithilee got married to #Satyendra. Mangesh has given his love and artistry to so many of the characters I have played on the screen including #TheKashmirFiles. May God always shower His blessings on the couple! Love and blessings! #Marriage #MyStaffMyStrength #Love #Satyajeet."

Kher even shared a video that sees him asking the artist's daughter to smile. The actor looked dapper in a grey-coloured shirt and black pants, while the other two pictures has him wearing a white kurta-pyjama teamed up with a red turban. Meanwhile, netizens did a quicky and they not only appreciated the actor for his attendance but also hailed him for his spectacular performance in The Kashmir Files.

Fans call Anupam Kher 'humble'

A fan called Kher a real humble man, adding, "and would also like to tell you i haven't seen a bigger actor than you in entire Industry not only India but across ..Congratulations on Kasmir Files ..keep rocking", another one commented, "Love your humility and courage to SpeakUp StandUp on various issues.", one wrote, "What a Man. I am proud of you. Congratulations for Kashmir Files Many more to come."

More on The Kashmir Files

Meanwhile, the film, which was made on a very small budget and had minimal promotions, continue to garner critical acclaim alongside its impeccable business in the ticket windows. Recently, during a conversation with ANI, Anupam Kher said, "This is not just a film, many emotions are associated with it. Kashmiri Pandits were compelled to leave miserably. The world did not acknowledge this exodus."

Image: Instagram/@anupampkher