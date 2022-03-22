Anupam Kher Begins Shooting For His 523rd Film Titled 'IB 71' With Vidyut Jammwal; See Pic

With The Kashmir Files' success, veteran actor Anupam Kher has added one more impressive performance to his wide-ranging filmographic resume. Anupam Kher is currently basking in the success of his subject-oriented film The Kashmir Files, which is a heartwrenching story of Kashmiri Pandits, who were the victim of the 1990 genocide.

After the film's terrific response at the box office window, Anupam Kher is all set for his next venture alongside Vidyut Jammwal, titled IB 71. Recently, the Baby actor took to his social media handle and shared his look from the movie. Along with this, he also revealed that this is his 523rd film.

On Tuesday, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak-peek into his next project. He unveiled his look from his next film. In the pictures, he is seen donned in formal attires hinting towards the possibilities of Anupam playing the role of a government official or an officer. The post also featured the high-octane action hero, Vidyut Jammwal, who will reportedly be seen stepping into the shoes of an Intelligence Officer.

Sharing the glimpses, the Special 26 actor captioned the post as “And I start my 523rd film #IB71 with the highly talented and heartwarmingly humble @mevidyutjammwal! His company @actionherofilms produces it. #SankalpReddy of #TheGhaziAttack fame directs this fantastic thriller! Jai Ho and Jai Hind! #LifeOfAnActor #Movies #JoyOfCinema”.

Earlier, announcing his debut project as a producer via his company Action Hero Films, Vidyut took to Instagram handle and wrote, "I'm happy to announce my first feature titled ‘IB 71' as producer at Action Hero Films. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the upcoming film is the banner's first collaboration with the creative giant Reliance Entertainment. I write this with the utmost gratitude and sincerity to convey my love to you for your blessings and support. ‘IB 71' is a step towards fulfilling the promise of quality filmmaking. This project is a result of team work and belief. I seek your support for it forever. Thank you for being a part of my journey. Wishing you the forward move you've hoped for."

