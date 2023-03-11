Anupam Kher Bids Adieu To Satish Kaushik In Emotional Video: My Dear Friend

Anupam Kher shared his feelings about the death of actor Satish Kaushik in a recent video on Twitter. Satish Kaushik, 66, died on March 9 following a cardiac arrest. Kher and Kaushik had been friends for four-and-a-half decades since their days at the National School of Drama (NSD). In the video, Kher said he wishes to talk about the death of Satish Kaushik because he seeks to rid himself of the 'sense of loss'. Anupam Kher, 68, said he has been missing Kaushik and even thought of dialiing him up when he was thinking of what to eat.

Check out Anupam Kher's video below.

Letter to my FRIEND!!

My dearest #SatishKaushik!

You will always be part of my life. But I need to move on…. In order to keep your memory alive…… ज़िंदगी तो आगे बढ़ानी पड़ती है…. मैं ज़िंदगी को आगे बढ़ा रहा हूँ मेरे दोस्त….. तुम हमेशा मेरे जीवन का एक अहम हिस्सा बने रहोगे…… https://t.co/iykhPMfvBE pic.twitter.com/OMjOOZ0VsH March 10, 2023

"I am speaking to you because I need to get rid of the sense of loss of my friend Satish Kaushik. And that's killing me. A 45-year-long friendship has incredible depth, so much so, that it turns into a habit, a habit that you can't quit. Since he's gone, I have been thinking what to eat and where to eat, and then I thought let me call Satish. I almost picked up the phone and was about to dial him," an emotional Kher said in the video.

Anupam Kher bids heartfelt goodbye to Satish Kaushik

Later on in the video, Anupam Kher spoke about Satish Kaushik and said he was a good man. He added that life should go on, and he would try to make Satish happy. He said, with emphasis, "Mere pyaare dost, Satish Kaushik," and added that he wants to move on with his life, and Satish will reside in his heart.

"He was a good man. Good man. He was strong. A true friend. Life must go on so let's go on with life and keep this chapter close to our hearts. I will keep him in my heart and hope that I make him happy. Because he will want me to make him happy. My dear friend, Satish Kaushik. Now I have to go through life. You will stay here (pointing at his heart)," Kher said.