Anupam Kher Bids Emotional Goodbye To His Mother As He Leaves From Shimla; Watch

Anupam Kher's Instagram family quote recently found out that the veteran star is leaving behind his mother, Dulaari Kher, in Shimla while he himself is leaving the town in order to come to Mumbai due to professional reasons. The video post sees Anupam Kher's mother bidding her son goodbye and share a few stories from her nearly a week-long stay in the hills. At one point, Anupam Kher's mother can be seen getting emotional, at which point, the star quickly responds by saying that there's no need to be. The latest addition to the list of Anupam Kher's videos on Instagram can be found below.

Anupam Kher bids goodbye to his mother as he leaves for Mumbai:

In the past few months, Anupam Kher's videos have seen the actor interacting with his mother frequently. The industry veteran tends to share them onto his social media handle promptly. Collectively, they are known as the #DulaariRocks video series.

About the #DulariRocks video series:

As reported earlier, Anupam Kher has spoken about how his mother, courtesy of videos such as the one at the beginning of this report, have essentially made her an internet sensation and a face that is recognized by millions. One such video featuring Anupam Kher's mother that is a part of the #DulariRocks video series is the one that sees her making hilarious jokes with the actor's baldness at the centre of it. Time and again, Anupam Kher's photos and videos on Instagram see him indulging in a hilarious banter with either himself or his mom. Anupam Kher's Instagram video that sees Dulari Kher making light of Kher's baldness can be found below.

As far as Anupam Kher's professional commitments are concerned, the actor, who has been a part of over 500 projects to date, has begun work on his upcoming outing. Kher had made the announcement of the same during the last few days of the year 2020 through an Instagram video post. The video post can be found below as well.

