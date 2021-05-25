Anupam Kher Celebrates '37th Birthday In Cinema' With Emotional Video, Hails Debut Film

Veteran actor and author Anupam Kher recently clocked 37 years in the entertainment industry. It was in 1984 when the actor made his debut with the film Saaransh where he played a character much older than his age. Looking back at his journey in the Indian cinema and playing some of the marvellous roles on the big screen, Anupam recorded a video on Instagram and thanked his fans for their love while recalling some old memories of the film. While sharing his moments from the debut film, the actor was teary-eyed as he reminisces his struggling days to get that first break in cinema.

Anupam Kher records message for fans on 37 years in cinema

The video begins with Anupam describing the kind of films he has done over a span of 37 years in the industry and confessed that his debut film Saaransh will always be one of his best works. He recalled that even today when people appreciate his acting on screen, they compare it with his debut film character where he was just 28 years old and played a character of a 65-year-old father BV Pradhan. He shared that even though the film has created a huge impact in the hearts of the audience, there is just one scene in the film that he even remembers to date. Anupam tried to enact the same scene again for his fans on great demand which left him teary-eyed. The actor burst out emotionally and thanked his fans for the love they have been pouring in since his first film.

“Friends, I remember putting everything that I have gone through in life starting from struggling to sleeping on roads, rejections, mockery that I received before my first film into that particular scene and I think that is why it is considered to be one of my best performance to date by the fans. I think this can be considered a craft of an actor who has the ability to bring out their problems and sufferings on-screen in their character which nobody will ever come to know,” he said in the video. The actor also penned a heartwarming note and credited the film with all his success that he has achieved in life. “ My 37th birthday in cinema. When I started making this video I had no idea where will it go. I just started talking! And see what happened? My first film #Saaransh completes 37 years today,” he wrote. “ It was the best debut an actor could dream of. I was 28 playing a 65-year-old teacher named #BVPradhan. Certain scenes are still part of my soul. I had no idea what will my fate after this film!! I just wanted to give my everything to it. If I am still around it is because #Saaransh was my first film. Thank you #BhattSaab for your faith and courage. Thank you @rajshrifilms for your belief. And most of all thank you my dearest audiences for your trust. Love and prayers always,” he added. Rajshri films also celebrated the milestone by sharing the poster of the film. “Parvati, Tumhare Chehre Ki Jhuriyon Mein Mere Jeevan Ka Saaransh Hai” Celebrating the glorious 37 Years of #Saaransh,” the Instagram handle wrote.

(IMAGE: ANUPAMKHER/ RAJSHRIFILMS/ Instagram)

