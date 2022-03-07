Anupam Kher Celebrates 67th Birthday With New ‘motivation & Vision’; See His Rare Pictures

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has been entertaining the audience for over the past three decades. The actor has worked in nearly 500 films and also amazed the international audience with his ace acting skills. He rang into his 67th birthday today and gave major fitness motivation to his fans.

Anupam Kher often shares glimpses of his daily life with his fans and keeps motivating them with his pieces of writings. The actor recently shared two pictures of his fit body and mentioned he is preparing for something. Sharing the photos he penned a long note on his journey in Bollywood. He first wished himself on his birthday and wrote, "Happy birthday to me!"

Anupam Kher further penned how he is starting his new year with some new motivation and vision. He wrote, "Today as I start my 67th year, I am motivated and excited to present a new vision I have for myself! These pics are an example of the slow progress I have made in the last couple of years."

He then shed some light on his career span of 37 years and mentioned how he played a 65-year-old man in his 30s and explore various characters throughout his career. The New Amsterdam actor wrote, "37 years ago you met a young actor who debuted in the most unconventional way and played a 65-year-old man. Throughout my career I have tried to explore every single avenue as a performer. But there is one dream that I always had inside me, but never did anything to make it a reality. The dream was to take my fitness seriously and look and feel like the best version of myself."

"I have started walking the path of my fitness journey and as with everything else that I do, I want to share this journey with you. I will share my good days and bad days, and hopefully a year later, we will celebrate a new me, together. Wish me luck! This is 2022. #YearOfTheBody. Jai Ho!" he concluded. Along with several fans, Sikandar Kher also wished his father on his birthday.

Anupam Kher's upcoming films

Anupam Kher is currently gearing up for the release of the upcoming film The Kashmir Files. The film is based on the Kashmiri Pandit genocide and will release on March 11, 2022. Anupam Kher will also feature in the upcoming film Uunchai and Tamil movie Connect.

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher