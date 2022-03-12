Anupam Kher Celebrates His Birthday With His 'street Friends'; Shares Cute Video

Anupam Kher is an active Instagram user and often shares glimpses of his daily life with his fans. Apart from his mother, Dulari Kher, the actor's friends on the streets are the ones who are often featured in his Instagram posts. As the actor celebrated his 67th birthday earlier this week, the actor had another celebration with his beloved friends.

Anupam Kher won his fans' hearts as he went to celebrate his birthday with his friends on the street. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him celebrating his birthday on the streets of Mumbai. In the video, the actor stood with his little friends, while a cake was placed on a stool before him. In the video, The Kashmir Files actor introduced his friends and said, "I could not spend my birthday with Darshana, Divya and Yogesh and the other two are not here, but I got a cake for them." He asked his friends to join him as he cut the cake. At last, the actor gave the cake to a little girl as they bid their "Anupam Uncle" goodbye. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Happy I could celebrate my belated birthday with my street friends Darshana Divya and Yogesh and cut the cake with them. I feel really blessed. Missed the other kids, especially Kohinoor and Bharati."

Anupam Kher's fans were seemingly delighted to see his warm gesture. They called him different from other Bollywood stars and also called him "sweet" for his gesture. His post's comment section was also filled with people lauding him for the role of Pushkar Nath in the latest film The Kashmir Files.

On Anupam Kher's work front

Anupam Kher recently played the role of Pushkar Nath in the latest film The Kashmir Files. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial showcased the Kashmiri Pandit exodus that took place in 1990. Anupam Kher will be soon seen playing a major role in the upcoming film Uunchai. The upcoming film is helmed by Sooraj Barjatya and also stars Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani and Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from this, Anupam Kher will make his Tamil debut with the film Connect.

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher