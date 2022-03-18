Last Updated:

Anupam Kher Celebrates Holi With 'The Kashmir Files' Team; Sends Best Wishes To Fans

Anupam Kher was most recently seen in the Vivek Agnihotri directorial, 'The Kashmir Files', which became the talk of the town as soon as it hit the big screens

Adelle Fernandes
Anupam Kher was most recently seen in the latest Vivek Agnihotri directorial, The Kashmir Files, which became the talk of the town as soon as it hit the big screens. Apart from receiving fantastic reviews from the audience and critics, the film has also been doing exceedingly well at the box office. The Kashmir Files team got together on the occasion of Holi and celebrated the festival of colours together as they extended their best wishes to their fans and followers.

The Kashmir Files team celebrates Holi

Anupam Kher, who took on the lead role in the film, took to his social media accounts on March 18, 2022, on the occasion of Holi and extended his best wishes to his fans online. He shared pictures of himself, Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi enjoying the festival together. The trio was seen smiling from ear to ear as they were covered in colours on the auspicious occasion. The actor extended Holi wishes on behalf of his team as he wrote, "Happy Holi from #Pallavi #Vivek and #Anupam! Jai Ho!!"

The Kashmir Files box office

The Kashmir Files has now been in theatres for a week and is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark with each passing day. According to a report by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has currently earned a whopping Rs 97.30 cr and recently made headlines when it minted Rs 19.05 cr on Wednesday, even though it was a weekday. Apart from Kher, the film also saw Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belawadi, Puneet Issar, Darshan Kumaar, Bhasha Sumbli, Mrinal Kulkarni, Chinayi Mandlekar and others in pivotal roles.

