Anupam Kher Celebrates International Yoga Day By Practising Meditation, See Pics

International Yoga Day has become one of the highly followed events over the years, as people from all over the globe celebrate the day by performing various exercise routines of the art. Many celebrities from the film fraternity have taken to social media to share glimpses of their own celebration. Veteran actor Anupam Kher too posted a couple of pictures which have captured him meditating and practising the art. He also penned a long message in the caption, elaborating on how Yoga has made a positive impact in his personal life.

Anupam Kher celebrates International Yoga Day

The photos that Anupam Kher has shared in his post are from his trip to Shimla, which happens to be his native place. While one of the clicks shows him simply meditating with his eyes closed, the other has captured him performing a stretch with the help of a chair and a pillow. Kher also posted a long note in Hindi, where he has confessed that Yoga has not just given him physical strength, but also mental strength that helps him deal with all kinds of situations. He then sent out his wishes for everyone on this occasion, calling Yoga India’s ‘gift to the world’.

His fans promptly joined him in sharing their wishes on the occasion, while also posting notes of appreciation for him. The actor has been a vocal voice in promoting fitness over the years. He had recently posted a picture which shows his back turned towards the camera, as he held a couple of dumb bells in his hands. He wrote in his caption, “Life doesn’t get easier and more forgiving, we get stronger and more resilient”.

Anupam Kher has worked in several popular films during the course of his long career. Some of them include Saaransh, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Wake Up Sid, Special 26, The Accidental Prime Minister and many more. He had last starred in the film One Day: Justice Delivered, which had released back in 2019. However, the actor has not featured on screen ever since the pandemic began, but has been vocally active on social media.

